French police bust movie-like train theft ring; Wigs worn by culprits!

A suspect and his accomplices, who were a part of a highly skilled robbery ring that targeted first-class passengers on fast French trains, have been captured by French authorities. According to a BBC story, the man who was apprehended and two other people have admitted to carrying out the robberies on French trains. Additionally, the police carried out a raid at a small apartment close to Marseille’s Saint Charles station and discovered a stockpile of stolen goods there based on information and testimonies from the people who had been arrested.

Numerous items, including 170 wallets, 150 pieces of luggage, hundreds of pairs of sunglasses, and $137,000 in tiny bills, have been found in the apartment. The authorities claim that the gang has stolen $300,000 worth of goods. The gang often operated like a well-oiled machine. The officials claim that the males in their 40s and 50s used to board the train from various locations across the nation and for various journeys. A ticket from Paris to Nice might be purchased by one person, while a ticket from Paris to Marseille might be purchased by another.

One of the captured gang members would dress up in an elaborate costume and makeup, pretend to be a woman, and seat next to the unwary passengers. After that, the expert accomplices of the masked man would cunningly steal the wallet and any luggage left at peoples’ feet or unsecured bags. They would get off at the following stop without a fuss after taking care of what was necessary.

The group came under scrutiny after a woman who was getting off a train at the station in Aix-en-Provence earlier this year reported a robbery to the police. According to reports, the woman’s luggage, which contained jewellery valued at $50,000, was stolen. Since then, law enforcement has been trying to apprehend the gang, which they believe is ‘fully organised’ and that each member is aware of their specific responsibilities.