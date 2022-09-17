UP girl found dead in railway line, suspects rape, murder

On Saturday, near the railway line in the Budaun district’s Faizganj Behta police station area, authorities found the body of a young Dalit girl. The girl’s family claims that she was raped before being murdered.

The body of the 15-year-old girl was found on Saturday morning in a village near the Faizganj Behata police station, and it has been sent for a postmortem, according to the police.

The family claims that the body had been taken away by the police without their permission and sent for a post-mortem; they were only made aware of the incident when they were summoned by the police to the post-mortem house to identify the dead.

The victim’s uncle told PTI, ‘A policeman informed us that our daughter had met with an accident and called us to identify the body.’ The police have taken all of the evidence from the area, he continued, adding that it is 1.5 kilometres from our village to the scene of the crime. When Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh arrived on the scene after getting the information, he said that a case had been filed at the police station and that strict action will be taken in this matter.