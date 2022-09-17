World Youth Chess Championship: India’s Pranav Anand and A R Ilamparthi win titles

Mamaia: In chess, India’s India’s Pranav Anand and A R Ilamparthi won titles in the Open under-16 and under-14 categories respectively in the World Youth Chess Championship. The event was held in Mamaia in Romania.

The top-seeded Anand scored 9 points from 11 rounds . Second seeded M Pranesh finished third with 8 points along with 3 others. In under-14 category, A R Ilamparthi won the title with 9.5 points from 11 rounds. He won 9 games and drew 1 to claim the top prize.

Indian performances (with final placing and points):

Under-14 (Open): 1. A. R. Ilamparthi (9.5 points), 16. John Veny Akkarakaran (7), 52. Gaurang Bagwe (6); (Girls): 4. Mrittika Mallick (8), 7. Anupam M. Sreekumar (8), 8. H. G. Pragnya (7.5), 14. Amulya Guruprasad (7).

Under-16 (Open): 1. Pranav Anand (9), 5. M. Pranesh (8), 24. S. Harshad (6.5), 28. Ritvik Krishnan (6.5); (Girls): 42. Tanisha Boramanikar (5.5).

Under-18 (Open): 14. Soham Kamotra (7); (Girls): 6. S. Kanishka (7.5); 8. Rakshitta Ravi (7.5), 25. V. Rindhiya (6), 46.Bhagyashree Patil (5), 74. Susmita Bhowmick (3.5).