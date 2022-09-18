China’s ‘deadliest’ bus crash of the year results in 27 deaths

In the country’s bloodiest traffic disaster thus far this year, a bus catastrophe in southwest China on Sunday claimed the lives of 27 people, according to authorities.

According to a police statement shared on social media, the accident happened on a highway in remote Guizhou province when the car carrying a total of 47 persons flipped onto its side.

Police stated without providing any further information that the 20 people who remained were receiving medical attention for their wounds.

The mishap took place in Qiannan prefecture, an impoverished, outlying, hilly region of Guizhou that is home to a number of ethnic minorities.

A high-speed train derailed in Guizhou province in June, killing the driver who was operating it.

And in March, a Chinese passenger jet crash killed all 132 people on board, marking the deadliest aviation accident to take place in China for decades.