Putin is warned by Biden not to use chemical or nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden recently advised Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

According to reports, Biden was questioned about whether Putin would consider using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons if he were angry about the defeats he had suffered on the battlefield against the Ukrainians in recent weeks.

‘Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II,’ said Biden in the interview.

When questioned further about the repercussions if Putin unintentionally crosses the line, Biden said that Russia will become a ‘pariah’ state.

‘You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I’m not gonna tell you. It’ll be consequential. They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.’ said the US President.

The White House has also adopted a somewhat confrontational approach in recent days when criticising Putin in public. The United States promptly intervened in the talks and provided Moscow with its interpretation after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin that ‘today’s era is not one of conflict.’