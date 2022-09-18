Tecno launches smartphone with colour changing rear design in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno launched Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in the Indian markets. The new smartphone is Tecno’s first smartphone with a colour changing rear design. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the handset is priced at Rs. 17,999. The handset will be available for pre-booking via Amazon starting September 22.

The smartphone sports a multi-colour changing back panel with shades of white, pink, and blue. With the company’s Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology, the monochrome back cover of the device shows different colours when it comes in contact with sunlight.

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The device features 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 94.26 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, distance, e-compass, and gyrosensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.