Vivo launches Silky White colour variant of T1 5G in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched the new Silky White colour variant of its T1 5G in India. The new colour option is available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo online market. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,990.

The Vivo T1 5G Silky White specifications remain the same as the standard colour options. It runs on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes equipped with a and features a triple rear camera setup. There’s a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG. This Vivo phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, GPS, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope sensor.