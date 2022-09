Kolkata: A fire broke out at a commercial building in Howrah, today. The fire started in a bag shop in the Maidan area of Howrah city. Around 4 fire engines have been deployed and fire fighters are trying to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There are no reports of any injury. More details awaited.