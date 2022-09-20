Bihar govt provided over 4000 jobs says, Tejashwi Yadav

More than 4,000 newly appointed candidates in the revenue and land reforms department of the state government received appointment letters from the Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar, which is led by Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday.

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, used the occasion to criticise the BJP, asserting that the saffron party has repeatedly cheated the country’s youth in the name of providing jobs while having a hidden agenda of dividing society.

‘What the BJP did not do in Bihar and at the Centre, we are going to do. Appointment letters to 4,325 newly appointed candidates in the revenue department were given today,’ he said.

The opposition BJP, however, claimed that the appointment letters for these people had already been produced and delivered in August under the previous BJP-JD(U) government.

In a letter released by the department on August 2, it was claimed that chosen candidates will be posted in various districts based on a random selection process. Former revenue and land reforms minister Ram Surat Rai shared the letter on Twitter.