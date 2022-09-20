British PM Truss promises support for Ukraine on first international tour

In order to show her continued support for Kyiv following Russia’s invasion, British Prime Minister Liz Truss will promise at a UN meeting to match or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine in 2022 in the upcoming year.

On her first overseas trip as prime minister, Truss will urge other heads of state to assist in breaking Russia’s energy monopoly over Europe at the UN General Assembly in New York, arguing that it has allowed too many lives to be ‘manipulated.’

Her visit to New York comes just hours after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and marks the beginning of a hectic season in British politics that had been all but suspended during the country’s period of grief for the late monarch. View More

For Britain’s new prime minister, it is the beginning of a busy week that will see the release of some long-awaited tax cuts, a much-needed plan to strengthen the National Health Service, and a new energy support package for businesses.

The British leader will reaffirm her support for Ukraine in New York, where she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday. According to Truss, Ukraine has successfully repelled Russian forces with the aid of Western military assistance.

‘The UK will continue to support you along the way, that is my message to the people of Ukraine. Your safety is also our safety,’ prior to her speech at the summit which starts on Thursday, she noted in a statement.