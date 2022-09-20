VC of North Bengal University arrested by CBI in connection with SSC scam case

Subires Bhattacharyya, vice-chairman of North Bengal University, was detained on Monday for his alleged involvement in the state’s teacher recruitment scam. A special court has ordered him to be held in CBI custody for six days.

From 2014 to 2018, Subires Bhattacharya served as the chair of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the alleged irregularities in the hiring of the teachers took place while he served as the SSC chairman.

On Monday, the CBI called him in for questioning, and Bhattacharya appeared before them in Kolkata the next day. Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI for failing to cooperate with the inquiry after six hours of questioning.

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya was hauled before a special CBI court. His lawyer told the judge at the case hearing, ‘Subiresh Bhattacharya is an aged person. He has appeared before the CBI earlier to assist in searches and interrogations. Nothing was found in his house.’

His lawyer further stated for Bhattacharya’s request for bail, ‘Bhattacharya used to work jointly, not alone. If he wanted to do something, he had to take permission from higher authorities. There was no corruption during his time… He was suddenly arrested even though he helped with the investigation.’