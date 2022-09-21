Man kills father for constantly taunting him and wife, for not having child, in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: A man allegedly killed his father with a spade in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh for constantly taunting him and his wife for not having a child, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Shivnarayan Satnami (55), suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by his son Khelandas with a spade in Devpur village under the Nagri development block on Tuesday evening, a police official here said.

Satnami died due to the injuries at a private hospital in Dhamtari on Wednesday, he said. As per the preliminary information, Satnami reportedly used to scold his son and daughter-in-law Sangeeta for not having a child despite getting married 11 years ago, he said. ‘On Wednesday, he got into an argument with Sangeeta, taunting her for the same, and started abusing her. The duo went out of the home on the street, but Satnami continued abusing her. Khelandas, who was also in the house, came out carrying a spade in his hand and attacked his father leaving him seriously injured’, he said.

Sangeeta and other family members along with locals shifted Satnami to Nagri Hospital, from where he was referred to Dhamtari, he said. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, and the accused was arrested, he said. ‘Prima facie, it seems that Khelandas was fed up with being constantly taunted by his father. In a fit of rage, he allegedly murdered him’, the official said, adding that a further probe into the matter is underway.