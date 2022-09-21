Opposition calls for protests in Russia against Putin’s ‘criminal war’

President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists for what Kremlin adversary Alexei Navalny described as a failed criminal war, prompting opposition to call for demonstrations against him on Wednesday.

Putin warned the West that he was not lying when he claimed he would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia on Wednesday, ordering Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two and supporting a plan to annexe large portions of Ukraine.

Putin, according to Navalny, the most well-known opposition figure in Russia who is currently serving a prison sentence, is killing more Russians to further an unsuccessful war.

Navalny stated in a video message from prison that was captured and made public by his attorneys: ‘It is obvious that the criminal war is becoming worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to engage as many people as possible in this.’

According to Navalny, ‘He wants to stain hundreds of thousands of people in this blood.’