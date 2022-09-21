Raju Srivastav, a well-known Indian comedian, dies at age 58.

Raju Srivastav, a well-known Indian comedian, has passed away. Srivastav was hospitalised for several weeks at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Srivastav was 58. The news of his demise was shared by his brother.

On August 10, while exercising at the gym, the comedian had a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to AIIMS.

Srivastav’s health had since gotten worse, and he was now receiving life support. 15 days later, his condition had briefly improved, and he had regained consciousness, but on September 1, he once again needed to be put on a ventilator because of a high fever.

Srivastav was a well-known comedian who took Indian stand-up comedy to television. He was a finalist in the inaugural season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ and was especially well-known for his physical humour and imitation.

Srivastav also appeared in a number of popular Bollywood films, including ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon,’ ‘Baazigar,’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’

In 2014, after he joined the BJP, he actively participated in PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme.

Srivastav is survived by his wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushman.