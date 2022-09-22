Madras High Court approves RSS rallies all over Tamil Nadu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was given permission by the Madras High Court bench of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan to hold processions on October 2 at 51 locations across Tamil Nadu, subject to some restrictions. While hearing a number of writ petitions filed by RSS office holders, he made this judgment.

In the writ petition, it was requested that the court grant permission for the troops to march in uniform across many state districts. In its initial order, the court ordered the police to provide permission for the route march on or before September 28 after acquiring the procession routes and setting stringent requirements to maintain law and order.

Furthermore, the court has stated that it will issue the specific orders later. Advocate Rabu Manohar, who represented the RSS unit in Sivakasi, has said that cadres will be conducting public meetings while wearing their uniforms and being led by a band.