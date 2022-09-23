Kerala Police’s High-Tech Drone Killer ‘Eagle Eye’ be the cynosure at c0c0n2022!

KOCHI: To counteract drones being flown illegally in the state, Kerala police have created cutting-edge anti-drone equipment. Eagle Eye, an anti-drone mobile vehicle developed by the Kerala Police’s Drone Forensics Department to catch drones flying in the state without prior authorization from the government or the police, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the c0c0n conference 2022 in Kochi.

This is the first time that an Indian police department has used such a vehicle to prevent drone attacks and illegal drones, which are expected in the modern day. The anti-drone system operates by identifying and disabling drones that are using unlicensed attack modes.

Drones of any size within a 5-kilometer range may be located by Eagle Eye and rendered inoperable. Since drones are GPS or radio-controlled, they may be intercepted using RF sensors and radar-detecting equipment. Officers from other states visited the place to observe its operation.