Nitish Kumar betrayed BJP in order to become prime minister, claims Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, allegedly betrayed the BJP to team up with the RJD and the Congress in order to gain the position of prime minister, says, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Shah asserted that the BJP will form a majority administration in the state and claimed that because Kumar lacks an ideology, he abandoned socialism in favour of caste-based politics. ‘You did the same thing in 2014, Nitish-Ji. The people of Bihar will thrash this Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. After the 2025 assembly elections, the BJP will create a government with a full majority ‘.

Instead of pursuing power and self-interest, we believe in a politics of service and growth. Nitish Kumar betrayed his ambition to become prime minister, and as a result, he is now in the RJD and Congress’ laps, the speaker continued. The chief minister of Bihar, according to him, has only one ideology: ‘My chair should remain intact.’ Shah has a full programme of meetings with MPs, MLAs, and party cell leaders during his two-day tour to the Seemanchal district of Bihar. It is his first trip to Bihar since the political unrest last month stripped the BJP of the state’s executive authority.