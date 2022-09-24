Iranian state-organised marchers call for the execution of ‘rioters’

In order to quell the widespread anti-government unrest brought on by the death of a lady in police custody, state-sponsored rallies were held in many Iranian cities on Friday. Participants in the rallies demanded the execution of ‘rioters.’

The army announced that it would tackle ‘the enemy’ behind the unrest, which could indicate the kind of repression that has quelled rallies in the past. This was the government’s clearest threat to date.

Live state television coverage of the protests revealed that the masses referred to the anti-government demonstrators as ‘Israel’s soldiers.’ They chanted, ‘Offenders of the Koran must be put to death.’

Heavy fights between anti-government protestors and police forces were reported in the central city of Isfahan. Additionally, it featured footage of anti-government demonstrations on the streets of Shahin Shahr in central Iran and various districts of Tehran.

According to State TV’s own tally, 35 people have died as a result of the disturbance so far, and an official number will be revealed soon.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last week following her arrest by the morality police for ‘unsuitable dress’ has many Iranians outraged. Iranian law enforcement is tasked with enforcing adherence to the country’s clerical rulers’ definition of Islamic morality through the morality police.

The passing of Amini has rekindled outrage about issues such as the lack of personal freedom in Iran, the stringent dress code for women, and the crippled economy brought on by sanctions.

Since Iran’s clerical rulers have security forces that have successfully suppressed protest after demonstration in previous years, observers do not anticipate that the anti-government protests would pose an immediate threat to them.

However, it is obvious that the protests have alarmed the authorities. The country’s Islamic dress rule has been questioned by women, who have assumed a prominent position, who have waved and burned their veils.

As enraged mobs demanded the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, some others publicly chopped off their hair.