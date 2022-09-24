NIA seized documents, handwritten notes, booklets from PFI’s office in Kolkata

In the early hours of Thursday, the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, searched the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Kolkata. For ten hours, officers from the central agency searched the region under strong security from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In the searches, several PFI-related papers and cell phones have been found. According to the seizure list, which India Today TV has access to, the NIA has found a Bengali booklet that calls for the removal of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) territorial jurisdiction along international borders on the grounds that it is against the federal structure.

Another Bengali booklet found by the group condemns the NIA’s recent detainment of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Bengal’s Murshidabad area. A hard drive was among the electronic devices that could be recovered. Other materials include posters with the phrase ‘Babri ekdin jarur uthegi’ (Babri will rise one day), accusing the RSS of using the Enforcement Directorate, in Urdu, Arabic, and Bengali. Furthermore, some flex banners critical of the UP police have been found.

Also, the seizure list lists a number of ‘provocative’ posters, a piece of paper with a list of funds given to PFI members was found.