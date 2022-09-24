Sundar Pichai, the billionaire CEO of Google, counsels staffers to ‘don’t connect fun with money.’

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has appeared to use the words ‘cost-cutting,’ ‘efficiency,’ and ‘macroeconomics’ quite regularly in front of his staff for the most of this quarter. This week in a company-wide meeting, Pichai warned staff not to ‘equate joy with money.’

An employee reportedly asked Pichai why the company was cutting travel budgets, allowances, and other benefits while generating profits and having high cash reserves during the discussion, which sources said became tense at times.

‘I recall a time when Google was a little company. Fun wasn’t always associated with money, and we shouldn’t either.’ Pichai responded, ‘I don’t think it always has to be about money. You may walk into a hard-working startup and people might be having fun, and it shouldn’t always be about money.’

When discussing macroeconomic uncertainty, the Google CEO said, ‘How do I say it? Look, I’m hoping everyone is keeping up with foreign news. Given that we are currently experiencing one of the most challenging macroeconomic situations in the past ten years, I believe it is crucial that we work together as a firm to get through times like this.’

It is important to note that Pichai’s comments were made in response to Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, posting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second consecutive quarter in July.

As WION noted earlier this month, Pichai also discussed the company’s decision to adopt a more cautious hiring strategy while also boosting staff productivity as the macroeconomic outlook remained uncertai