50 acres would house a Rs 2,000 crore sports city in Kochi

In Kochi, a sports city is being built on more than 50 acres of land. It will contain a variety of facilities, including outdoor and indoor courts, wellness and fitness facilities, and a high-altitude training facility.

The Rs 2, 000 cr project will be built on the plot of land located between National Highway-544 and the Seaport-Airport Road. Private ownership will be formed for it.

On Friday, Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj met with representatives from several departments and interested parties to assess the state of the sports city project. Attending the meeting were Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai, GCDA Secretary Abdul Malik, and ADM S Shajahan. An official announcement stated, ‘The sports city would be developed on 50 acres with an investment of 2000 cr rupees.’ According to the statement, the sports city will also have amenities including a spa, clubhouse, and maintenance area.

The sports city project was reportedly funded in 2016 by a group of private investors headed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, it failed for a number of reasons, including a lack of financial backing. On the outskirts of the city, on a 25-acre area next to the Aroor-Edappally bypass, it was intended to be built.

A ‘sports city’ on a two-acre site in Infopark Phase-2 was also announced by hockey player P R Sreejesh in January 2020. According to the plan, the sports city will contain a roller skating rink and an artificial football field.

Sreejesh’s Sports City’s second phase will have ten top-notch badminton courts, a basketball court, as well as tables for table tennis, billiards, and snooker. The Ernakulam district administration has not established a commencement date or end date for the sports city project.