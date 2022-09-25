Aam Aadmi Party opened its state office in Kolkata

On Sunday, the Aam Admi Party inaugurated a state office in Kolkata. After winning the election in Punjab earlier this year, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party began considering ways to strengthen its organisation there.

Although there is presently no state office, there are party offices located across Bengal’s districts. Furthermore, there are permanent offices in places like Cooch Behar, Medinipur, and Durgapur.

Arvind Kejriwal is not currently considering the state of Bengal, according to Sanjay Basu, the Aam Admi Party’s spokesperson for Bengal. This is despite the fact that that the party’s permanent address has been created in Kolkata.

He said, ‘AAP will go to every state one by one. Here in Bengal, we have been working hard in the districts since 2020. We don’t have any target for Bengal as of now. After Punjab, our focus is Gujarat. The people of Bengal do respect us. We believe they have started considering us as ‘Bhadralok’.’

According to Basu, they are mainly focus on the Gujarat assembly polls. The party has made the decision to take each state individually. AAP rented three floors of a multistory building in a Haltu residential area for the state office in Kolkata.