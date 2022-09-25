Bihar headmasters suspended for forcing students to carry stacks of books on head

Two government schools’ students were made to carry heavy book loads on their heads. The headmasters allegedly asked the students to remove books from a government building.

The incident happened in the Samastiput district of Bihar. Allegations have been made that the headmasters of Hanumannagar Middle School and Narayanpur Middle School made their students carry heavy book loads on their heads.

Images showed students carrying sacks of books. According to reports, the students were made to carry the weight for more than a kilometre. One of the teachers claimed that the school’s headmaster had asked them to send the books via the students. Another teacher remarked that the books needed to be carried because they were getting old.

The incident was captured on video, which raised questions about why the students were made to do these tasks. Did the school lack the funds to employ a cart or rickshaw?

The headmasters of the two schools were immediately suspended by the authorities after they quickly reacted in response to the viral videos.