Mahzooz Draw: 22 participants share 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 22 lucky participants shared Dh100,000 at the 95th Mahzooz weekly. They won the second prize by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will take home Dh45,454 each.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners are Shashi and Nishith from India and Lynn from the Philippines.

Also Read: Taliban stops Afghan Sikhs from bringing ‘sacred texts’ fearing persecution!

1,356 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. 1381 winners won prizes in the 92nd weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,774,600.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 was not won in this week and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, October 1 at 9 pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.