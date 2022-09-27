Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.45 against the US dollar. It then touched 81.30, registering a gain of 37 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee crashed 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 302 trains: Know how to check full list

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.36% to 113.69. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore.