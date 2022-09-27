Hisense launches 2 smart TVs in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: China based consumer electronics brand, Hisense launched 2 new Smart TVs- Hisense U7H Series TV and Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV- in the Indian markets. The 55-inch Hisense U7H Series TV is priced at Rs. 51,990 and the 65-inch will Rs. 71,990. As an introductory offer, the TVs come with a bundled Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The product is available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.The 55-inch Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV is priced at Rs.42,990. It is available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Hisense has offered a comprehensive extended 3-year warranty for a limited period of time. The company has also launched a Buy & Fly promotion for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those who purchase the TV will stand a chance to win tickets to watch the live FIFA World Cup in Qatar and a chance to win FIFA World Cup goodies daily.

Also Read: IRCTC announces tour package to Puri Jagannath: Details

Hisense U7H Series TV specifications: The new smart TV comes with a QLED 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The panel gets full array local dimming feature that reduces blooming effect and produces darker blacks, according to the company. The TVs feature Quantum Dot display technology for rich contrast levels and true colours.

Other features include Game Mode Pro with AMD FreeSync Premium, auto low latency mode (ALLM), and variable refresh rate (VRR). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB ports, 3.5mm jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port with e-ARC support for next-generation gaming consoles. It support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart assistants. There are 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and surround sound channel configuration.

Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV specifications: The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV has a 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) LED panel with 178-degree wide viewing angles. It comes equipped with auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR). It also has Dolby Vision feature. It has a 6-speaker system with audio tuned by JBL.

The new smart TV comes with Google TV interface that runs on top of Android TV. There is built-in support for Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. Connectivity options include HDMI, 3.5mm port, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi.