KSRTC will begin using a 12-hour single-duty schedule on October 1

Starting on October 1, 2022, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will establish a 12-hour single duty arrangement for employees.

On Tuesday, officials of the KSRTC Union and management will meet to go over the specifics of the single duty arrangement.

The Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), a union linked with the Congress, has announced an ongoing strike beginning on October 1. The TDF has insisted that the single duty arrangement must last eight hours instead of the government’s suggested twelve hours. The Motor Transport Workers Act of 1961, they claimed, should govern the times.

The pro-CPI(M) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) claimed that the system must be implemented within six months of October 1 after reaching an agreement with everyone, but it made no mention of the system’s time limits.

The government also issued an order on September 6 directing the transfer of Rs 100 crore to Kerala RTC from the money designated for the transport authority under the budget in connection with the payment of wage arrears.