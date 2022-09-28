Actress Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital: Loved ones pray for her recovery! VIDEO

Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night, 26 September after she complained of uneasiness. Deepika reportedly underwent several tests at the hospital that took half a day, but the actor’s team has not released an official statement regarding her health yet. The actress is currently recovering after receiving medical treatment, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

In continuation to the report, Deepika faced a ‘taxing situation’ and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Earlier in June, the actor was reportedly admitted to Hyderabad’s Kamineni Hospital after experiencing an elevated heart rate while filming for her upcoming film Project K, alongside Prabhas.

On the professional front, Deepika has a number of projects in development, including Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. John Abraham plays a crucial part in the movie, which will be released in theatres on January 25. In addition, she will appear in the films Project K, which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter, which stars John Abraham.

Video credits; EROS