Digvijaya likely to run for Congress president after rebellion in Rajasthan

On Wednesday, amidst doubt over the internal election scheduled for next month in the wake of an unprecedented rebellion in Rajasthan, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, emerged as a possible contender. There are only two days left before the nomination process closes.

Singh, 75, will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday after taking part in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. Former front while the position, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is also expected to travel to Delhi and meet Gandhi over the next two days to explain what unfolded and length himself from the actions of his supporters. Gehlot was planned to offer up his nomination for the October 17 vote before the rebellion by 92 of his supporters.

‘I have not discussed it with anyone. I have also not asked for the high command’s permission. You should leave it to me whether I contest or not,’ When asked about a potential run for office, Singh responded.

But according to the people cited above, Singh’s decision to file the nomination while managing the yatra—the party’s largest mass-contact effort in years—seems to be directly related to the debacle in Rajasthan and Gehlot’s apparent reluctance to step down as chief minister.