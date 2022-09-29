United States unveils $1.1 billion arms deal with Ukraine.

According to U.S. officials, on Wednesday, the United States presented a $1.1 billion armaments package for Ukraine’s conflict with Russia that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher systems, supplemental ammunition, various counter-drone technologies, and radar equipment.

A senior defence official told reporters in a conference call that the Pentagon’s declaration begins a contracting procedure to buy the weapons, which could be delivered in between 6 and 24 months.

The Biden administration will be able to purchase weapons from industry rather than from existing U.S. weapons stocks thanks to money from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that was appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

150 vehicles, 40 trucks, 80 trailers, 2 radars to track unmanned aerial systems, 20 multi-mission radars, tactical secure communications and surveillance systems, body armour training, maintenance, and replacement parts are all included in the package.