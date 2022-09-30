2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed 2 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an encounter in Baramulla in Kashmir. The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla in the early hours of Friday. Earlier today another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district.

Earlier on Tuesday, 2 terrorists were killed in Avhotu village of Kulgam district in operation by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said the police. The security forces also recovered , 2 AK series rifles, grenades and other ammunition from the area. The dead militants were identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie and Mohammad Asif Wani. Both the terrorists were members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.