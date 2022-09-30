Sushant Singh Rajput death case; NCB opposes accused’s request for release

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has challenged the discharge requests made by a few accused in a drug-related case that was filed after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.

The case was adjourned until October 13 for further hearing after special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) judge V G Raghuwanshi received the replies to the discharge motions from special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

Kshitij Prasad, a former executive producer of Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, filed one of the numerous discharge applications. The NCB cracked down on alleged drug use that was prevalent in the Bollywood industry in 2020 and summoned many actors for questioning. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother are the main accused in this case and have been accused of trafficking drugs that were given to Rajput for his usage.

The NCB said in Prasad’s response that he has made agreements with a number of drug dealers and is ‘part of a chain of drug dealers engaged in illicit traffic of drugs.’

The narcotics agency declared that Prasad ‘is not entitled for discharge’ and claimed that he ‘is a part of conspiracy for drug procurement and distribution’ with his co-accused because he used to buy drugs from various peddlers. It added that a ‘case of commercial quantity criminal conspiracy with others is made out.’

From Prasad’s home, the NCB found a rolled joint that they think to be the remains of smoked ganja. Prasad admitted making certain transactions for the illicit items in his statement to the NCB.