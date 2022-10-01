Cholera outbreaks are spreading globally and are becoming more deadly, WHO reports

With outbreaks reported in 26 countries and substantial increases in fatality rates, cholera cases have risen sharply this year, especially in areas of poverty and violence, a World Health Organization official said on Friday.

Less than 20 nations typically record outbreaks of the illness each year, which is spread by consuming tainted food or water and can result in severe diarrhoea.

According to Philippe Barboza, WHO Team Lead for Cholera, ‘we are seeing a very disturbing uptick’ in cholera outbreaks worldwide during the past year after years of decline.

According to him, the average death rate in Africa so far this year has nearly tripled compared to the five-year average and is currently over 3%.

Cholera usually only causes mild or no symptoms, but if left untreated, it can be fatal within hours.

At least 33 people have already died from a cholera outbreak in Syria, which poses a threat to those fighting on the country’s frontlines and causes anxiety in packed displaced persons’ camps.