Kerala will start its anti-drug campaign on Sunday, and churches are in uproar

The anti-drug campaign will officially begin on Sunday, October 2, according to remarks made by Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday.

He was addressing claims made by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council and other churches that the state government had a habit of holding public events on Sundays, and that this practise was deterring people from attending church events.

‘The second of October is noteworthy in several ways. We are aware of the community’s everyday challenges. However, we urge everyone to collaborate’ added the chief minister.

As it was Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday, the campaign was picked to commence, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The Kerala government announced on Friday that it intends to launch an anti-narcotic campaign as a part of the curriculum to educate pupils on addiction as part of its fight against the drug epidemic.

In opposition to the government’s intention to hold the anti-narcotics campaign on Sunday, the Marthoma Church has also issued a statement. The Church supported the same while requesting that the government delay it.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) had already issued a press release criticising the government’s choice.