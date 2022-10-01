Model Drishyam: BJP member slain, interred in home

Man found slain and buried under the floor of a home in Changanassery after going missing from Aryadu in Alappuzha.

43-year-old Bindumon has been missing since September 26. After removing the recently installed concrete floor of the annexe of the home of Muthukumar, a friend of Bindumon’s, the Changanassery Police exhumed his remains.

On Friday, Bindumon’s bicycle was discovered in Puthupally.

Bindumon, a member of the BJP, lived in ward 3 of the Aryadu Panchayath. He was single and the son of Purushan of the Kizhakke Thayyil House.

On September 28, his mother complained to the Alappuzha North Police about his going missing.

According to the police’s initial reports, Bindumon had left his house after learning of a relative’s passing at Chambakulam. His cell phone has left the network’s coverage area in Thiruvalla.

Further inquiry revealed a signal tower site close to Changanassery’s AC Colony.

The police were directed to Muthukumar’s home in the AC Colony by the ensuing trail.

The cops investigated and discovered that the floor of his house’s annexe had recently been concreted. The cops dug up the floor because they thought Muthukumar had killed someone and hidden the body.

The house was examined by the police team under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Changanassery.

The location for the inspection had been reached by the forensic team, fingerprint specialists, and dog squad.

In the well-known film ‘Drishyam,’ the murderer buries his victim’s body within his home to hide it.