Over 50,000 jobs are at risk; SC to remove commercial establishments around Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court’s ruling prohibiting commercial activity within a 500-meter radius of the Taj Mahal has raised concerns about the future of the several stores that are located close to the monument. All such efforts must stop right away, according to a directive given to the Agra Development Authority (ADA).

After a number of store owners petitioned to be asked to relocate, the order was approved. In their appeal, they claimed that even though they had been instructed to move, a number of other commercial operations were still taking place nearby. The judgement will have a negative impact on at least 500 businesses, and 50,000 people may lose their employment as a result. The establishments are currently preparing to submit a petition for review to the supreme court.

According to reports, the organisation has already begun to inspect the properties. Vice-chairman of the ADA Charchit Gaur remarked, ‘Processing of the business surveys has started. After the poll is finished, we will identify the enterprises and follow the Supreme Court’s directives’. A no-construction zone with a 500-meter radius around the monument exists there, and cars are not permitted to operate there.