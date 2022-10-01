UAE announces Prophet’s birthday holiday

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced holiday for Prophet’s birthday for public sector employees. Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid leave for the public sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday. Work will resume on Monday, October 10.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced holiday for private sector. Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.