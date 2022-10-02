One COVID test at a time: Chinese artist documents Covid era

The majority of China’s 1.4 billion citizens now routinely submit to COVID-19 examinations as part of everyday life. They are being attempted to become an artwork by Siyuan Zhuji.

The Jiangsu multidisciplinary artist, 33, has been shooting his own nucleic acid tests with a little camera in his mouth since March.

In his video footage, you can see his teeth, tongue, and an advancing cotton bud. A health worker giving the test while wearing PPE can occasionally be seen through his teeth in photographs.

In an interview with Reuters in his studio, Zhuji said, ‘This is how our life is right now; this period of time involves doing frequent DNA testing.’

It is a style of living that is specific to the present.

Zhuji claimed that as he started thinking about the mouth’s susceptibility as a point of entry for the virus and also for the frequent testing to locate it, the idea for the films suddenly came to him.