The annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia rejected by Turkey

The annexation of four regions of Ukraine by Russia, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is unacceptable and constitutes a ‘grave violation’ of international law.

NATO member Turkey has played a delicate diplomatic balancing act ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Ankara opposes Western sanctions against Russia and maintains tight ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, two of its neighbours on the Black Sea. Additionally, it dispatched armed drones to Ukraine and criticised Russia’s invasion.

In addition to rejecting Russia’s move to annexe Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, the Turkish ministry stated on Saturday that it had not recognised Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

This judgement, which is a serious breach of acknowledged international law standards, cannot be accepted, the ministry declared.

We reiterate our support for ending this war, whose intensity keeps increasing, on the basis of a fair settlement that will be reached through negotiations, the statement continued.

In spite of facing a potentially serious new military reversal, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the regions on Friday. He also pledged that Moscow would succeed in its ‘special military operation.’

After Russia organised so-called referendums in Ukraine’s occupied regions, he declared. The ballots, according to Western nations and Kiev, violated international law and were coerced and unrepresentative.