Activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who rejected Brando’s Oscar, passes away at age 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache activist and actress who turned down Marlon Brando’s best actor Oscar in 1973, drawing jeers onstage in a move that tore through the show’s facade and highlighted her criticism of Hollywood for its portrayals of Native Americans, has passed away. She was 75.

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made a statement about her passing. It was not immediately clear what caused the death.

Only a few weeks had passed since the Academy had expressed regret to Ms. Littlefeather for how she had been treated at the Oscars. Ms. Littlefeather stated in an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she was ‘stunned’ by the apologies.

One of the most well-known disruptive moments in Oscars history occurred when Ms. Littlefeather, then 26 years old, held up her right hand that evening inside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, She made it perfectly apparent to the crowd, the prize presenters, and the millions of viewers on TV that she had no wish to formally accept the shiny golden statue.