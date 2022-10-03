Avoid cutting Kanchan trees during Dusshera, says PMC

The Kanchan trees, whose leaves are traded for gold on Vijayadashami during Dusshera, have been targeted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in a campaign against cutting them down.

Although Apta tree leaves are also available, it has been found that Kanchan tree leaves are more often used. As a result, the civic group will take action against those who cut them.

‘It is common to cut Kanchan trees or branches during the time of Dusshera festival. We will keep a close watch and take strict action.’ according to Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC Garden Department.

The civic authority has also urged NGOs and locals to keep an eye out for tree-cutting activities and report any cases of Kanchan trees being cut to the PMC garden department or ward office.