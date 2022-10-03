Six strategies for preventing weight gain during festivals

Festivals in India are as extravagant as they can be, with plenty of delicious food, early morning rituals, late nights spent with family celebrating.

We frequently have a tendency to over eat the extra mithais since we are so caught up in the festive mood. This holiday weight gain is real, and here’s how to manage it.

Avoid going to parties on an empty stomach.

It’s never a good idea to show up to a party hungry. If you spend longer than usual without eating, you start to feel anxious and tense. Usually, that’s how binge eating starts.

Consume satiating foods

To avoid overeating, choose a healthy snack like a handful of almonds that are satiating and encourage sensations of fullness. This may minimise hunger between meals.

Balance your meals with a fair share of proteins and fiber

Plant-based foods like quinoa, beans, soybeans, and nuts like almonds are the finest sources of protein. Almonds are a great source of protein, which is known to help build and maintain muscle mass in addition to providing energy. They help the body meet its nutritional needs while also satisfying hunger.

Pick your favorite workout and stretch your body

Get up and exercise for at least 30 minutes. Instead of trying to go to the gym or do yoga over the holidays, try to go for a brisk walk, run, or do some simple stretches at home. It’s important to stay exercising to prevent feeling sluggish from all the delicious meals.

Keep a close check on your intake of liquid calories

We consume copious amounts of sugary sodas, juices, and shakes while visiting with family and friends, not to mention the empty calories that contribute to weight gain. So it is necessary to consume fewer sugary, prepackaged beverages.

Keep hydrated

Last but not least, despite your busy schedule, remember to stay hydrated. Water consumption might help to lessen the acidity that is often brought on by fried and fatty foods.