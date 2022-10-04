Another pandal in UP gets ravaged by fire; No casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a Ramlila pandal at Bharthana town in Etawah one day after a puja pandal in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, caught fire. When the Ramlila stage was being set up on Monday night, the incident happened.

The incident at the Ramlila Maidan, Bharthana station did not result in any casualties. Mansoor Ahmed, the in-charge, reportedly stated, per PTI. The artists, officials, and spectators who were there panicked when they noticed the fire.

The Ramlila stage and the pandal were demolished by the time the fire brigade personnel brought it under control. According to PTI, the on-site fire department officials stated that a short circuit appears to be the primary reason for the incident. The damage is being assessed by the Ramlila committee.

On Sunday, a fire at a Durga puja pandal in the Bhadohi area resulted in five deaths and more than 60 injuries.