Russian TV journalist named in Moscow’s wanted list

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian TV journalist known for staging an on-air protest against Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, has been placed on Moscow’s wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house imprisonment.

Ovsyannikova, 44, was placed under house arrest for two months in August and faces up to ten years in jail if found guilty of distributing false information about Russia’s military forces.

The lawsuit stems from a July protest in which she stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin holding a placard labelling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his army Nazis.

Her home imprisonment was supposed to run until October 9.

However, Russia Today, a state-run news outlet, stated on Saturday that she had escaped with her daughter and that her whereabouts were unknown.