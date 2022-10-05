FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar launches new option to validate Hayya Card

Doha: The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) in Qatar has launched a new option to validate the Hayya Card. Hayya Card is mandatory for all football fans to stay with their family or friends during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hayya Card-holders can have their hosts follow a six-step procedure to get their Hayya Cards approved.

steps :

1. Click Accommodation on the Hayya card portal: www.hayya.qatar2022.qa and select ‘Host Family & Friends.’

2. Accept Terms & Conditions.

3. Enter Qatar ID and validate.

4. Fill in the property address and guest details.

5. Upload property deed or rental agreement.

6. Validate.

Once approved, the applicant would be able to access the digital Hayya.