Observatories have spotted a 2,00,000 kilometers-long filament eruption from the Sun

Observatories have detected a 2,00,000-kilometer-long filament eruption from the Sun, indicating that the Sun is not in the mood to remain quiet. The long magnetic filament shot out of the Sun’s southern hemisphere, snapping like a rubber band.

The explosion’s debris may be travelling toward Earth, according to experts’ predictions, and the SOHO observatories have detected a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) coming from the explosion’s source. However, according to Spaceweather.com, the data stream ended before the whole CME could be seen.

The gargantuan sunspot AR3112, which has been unstable, is about to erupt, and there is a 60% likelihood of an M-class flare and a 30% chance of an X-class outburst.

The explosion could be directly facing the planet and could be geo-effective. The sunspot has more than a dozen dark cores scattered across 1,30,000 kilometers of the solar surface.

A geomagnetic storm is a significant disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere that happens when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.

Solar flares are strong bursts of energy that can affect radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.