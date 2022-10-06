Assam Police neutralizes ‘militant outfit’; arrested 7 leaders

By detaining seven of its top commanders, the Assam Police recently ‘neutralised’ the Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT), a terrorist group active in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong regions. Special Director General of Assam Police GP Singh issued a statement in which he said: ‘Militant organisation DNLT, which was launched on September 13 in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, has been neutralised by @assampolice with the arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives. Bravo to @DimahasaoPolice and @KarbianglongPolice’.

Districts managed by independent district councils established for the Karbis and Dimasa tribes, respectively, are Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. Following a 35-hour bandh that the insurgent group declared starting on September 13 of this year, DNLT leaders were apprehended, and their weapons and explosives were recovered.

The DNLT previously stated in a social media post: ‘Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT)… We enact a 36-hour Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao bandh beginning at 5:00 PM on September 13, 2022. We make an appeal for all assistance during the bandh. Anyone who makes an unwelcome movement during the bandh is solely responsible for their actions. For our freedom and rights, we will fight until we die,’ said Gasain Dimasa, secretary of information and publicity. Juthai, DPSC/DNLT.

The Assam Rifles broke up a DNLT insurgent camp on October 1 inside the Dhansiri reserve forest. ‘ The Dimasa rebel organisation DNLT, which was in charge of the bandh and extortion in Dima Hasao and Karbianglong, Assam, took the camp. The 01 DNLT cadre has been apprehended as a result of follow-up operations’, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles.