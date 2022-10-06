Briefcase Full Of ‘Adult Goods’ Causes Bomb Scare In Japan

Tokyo: This week, a team of police explosives specialists in Japan responded to a report of a suspicious box in a parking lot. However, when they arrived, they discovered that the package included abandoned sex toys. An unsecured silver suitcase was reported as being at a municipal cemetery’s parking lot on Wednesday morning, a police official in Kakegawa, central Japan, told AFP on Thursday.

After more than three hours of road closures around the briefcase, the local bomb squad was called. The briefcase was located at a distance of about 300 metres (1,000 feet). To document the delicate and maybe dangerous work being done by the professionals on the spot, the local media sent a helicopter. The officer claimed, without going into greater detail, that upon careful inspection, the squad discovered ‘adult goods’ within the suitcase.

‘In a far-off place, there was a parking lot. The case was made of metal. A decision had to be made,’ Speaking under the name AFP, he revealed. It was good, he added, adding that police were happy there were no dangerous objects. ‘Everything went according to plan, so it was fantastic,’ he said.

A frequent location for illegal dumping, according to local media, is this region. The formal funeral for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe will be held on September 27. Recently, Japanese police were on high alert. Police have come under fire for their security arrangements for the deceased former leader who was killed while running for office.