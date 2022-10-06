Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajnikanth to patch up; 9 months after announcing their separation!

Fans were shocked in January of this year when Indian actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth revealed they were divorcing after 18 years of marriage. According to the most recent reports, the couple has chosen to put their divorce on hold in order to pursue reconciliation. Superstar Rajinikanth’s older daughter is named Aishwarya. There were rumours that Dhanush and Aishwarya’s families were attempting to make things right between them in the past. Yatra Raja and Linga Raja, the couple’s two sons, were born to them.

On Wednesday, as rumours of their reconciliation spread, followers enthusiastically reacted to it on social media, expressing optimism that it was real. ‘I hope the rumour that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa won’t get divorced is accurate. I wish ChaySam had received the same treatment. But at least we received some good news. Are Dhanush and Aishwarya reuniting again?’ another commenter asked. Weeks after the release of his Hindi movie ‘Atrangi Re,’ Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in a joint statement in January.

‘After 18 years of being close as friends, a couple, parents, and well-wishers for one another, the road has been one of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. We are now at a point when our routes diverge. We have made the decision to end our relationship as a couple in order to better get to know each other as individuals. Please respect our choice and grant us the necessary privacy to handle this (sic),’ the statement pleaded. The couple hasn’t made any official statements about the recent development.