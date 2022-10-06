Indian orgin university student killed in America

According to media sources, a 20-year-old student of Indian descent was found dead in his dormitory in the US state of Indiana, and his Korean roommate was arrested.

Police announced on Wednesday that Indianapolis resident Varun Manish Chheda, a student at Purdue University, had been discovered dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western end of the campus.

‘Another university student was detained on a murder accusation on Wednesday,’ reported NBC News.

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete states that ‘Ji Min ‘Jimmy’ Sha, a junior cybersecurity major and foreign student from Korea, called 911 at roughly 12:45 am on Wednesday to inform police about the fatality.’

The call’s specifics weren’t made public.

Authorities declares that the event took place in a room on McCutcheon Hall’s ground level. Chheda was a student at the university studying data science.

The autopsy results views, Chheda died of ‘several sharp force traumatic injuries,’ and the cause of death was homicide.

According to Fox News, Chief Wiete said she thought the assault was ‘senseless’ and ‘unprovoked.’

An old friend of Chheda’s, Arunabh Sinha, told NBC News that they heard screaming on Tuesday night while Chheda was playing online games and talking to pals.

Even though they weren’t playing with him that night, Sinha’s friends said that they heard the attack but were unaware of what had transpired. On Wednesday morning, they were informed of his passing.

Sha, 22, was detained minutes after the 911 call and brought to the police station for additional investigation, according to Wiete. Chheda’s killing marks Purdue’s first on-campus homicide in more than eight years.

Mitch Daniels, the university president, described Chheda’s passing as ‘ An awful occurrence happened on our campus’ and expressed sympathy for ‘all of those affected by this dreadful event.’